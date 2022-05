The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has secured the All Progressives Congress ticket to run for the sixth term in the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly election. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obasa, representing the Agege State Constituency 01, contested against another aspirant, Dada Olusegun, at the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper