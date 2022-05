Popular businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has congratulated his brother, Ikenna, who emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for Idemili North/ South federal constituency in Anambra. Obi Cubana on his Instagram page, shared a video of his ecstatic brother jumping on him after his victory. In the caption, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper