Former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Anyim Pius Anyim, has protested the absence of a list of delegates from Ebonyi State ahead of the PDP presidential primaries. Anyim made this known in an open letter of concern issued on Friday addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information