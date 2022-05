A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Deji Aboderin, has picked the Social Democratic Party ticket for the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-East/North-East in the 2023 general elections. Aboderin had on Sunday contested the primary election for the same seat on the platform of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

