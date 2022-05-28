Champions League: Fabinho, Thiago start for Liverpool, Real Madrid make one change





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was able to name influential midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in his side for Saturdays Champions League final against Real Madrid after the pair recovered from muscle injuries. Fabinho has not featured since sustaining a muscular injury in a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on May 10. Thiago was brought off Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

