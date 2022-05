Smooth Productions, organisers of popular Nigerian music awards, The Headies, have condemned controversial artiste, Portable, for threatening the lives of fellow nominees. The fast-rising artiste is contending for the Best Street-Hop Artiste and Rookie of the year awards according to the nomination list released by the Headies on Tuesday. Born Habeeb Okikiola, the singer took Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper