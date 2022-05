The Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II, recently alerted residents of Lekki to possible attacks by commercial motorcyclists popularly known as okada riders in the area. The Chairman, Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association, Mr James Emadoye, speaks to GODFREY GEORGE about the residents response and their appeal to the government What Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper