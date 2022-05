The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party said on Friday that it was unaware of the alleged defection of Senate Minority Leader and one of its governorship aspirants, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. The State Deputy Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Abraham Amah, stated this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information