The wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Ebelechukwu Obiano, on Sunday, emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance for Anambra North senatorial election. Mrs Obiano defeated her husbands former Chief of Staff, Primus Odili, to emerge the APGA candidate in a keenly contested primary in the presence of heavy security.

Source: Punch Newspaper