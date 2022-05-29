SERAP seeks voter registration deadline extension, threatens legal action

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend the voter registration deadline in line with the extension granted political parties for their primaries. The extension of voter registration, the human rights organisation said, will give more time for eligible Nigerians to exercise their right to participation during the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

