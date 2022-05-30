CAN, PFN fume as gunmen kidnap Methodist Prelate, others in Abia





The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria have condemned the kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. The PUNCH gathered that the cleric was kidnapped alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and his (the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information