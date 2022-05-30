Sri Lanka police tear-gas students in fresh protests

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan presidents home Sunday as the government offered an appointment to demonstrators demanding his resignation. Anti-riot squads used water cannons followed by tear gas, as protesters pulled down yellow iron barricades across a road leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksas official residence Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

