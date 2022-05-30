Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of students trying to storm the Sri Lankan presidents home Sunday as the government offered an appointment to demonstrators demanding his resignation. Anti-riot squads used water cannons followed by tear gas, as protesters pulled down yellow iron barricades across a road leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksas official residence Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Sri Lanka police tear-gas students in fresh protests