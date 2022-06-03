Nations League: Germany boss Flick wary of Mancinis under-fire Italy

Germany boss Hansi Flick expects Italys under-pressure head coach Roberto Mancini to come out firing and inspire the European champions in Saturdays Nations League clash. Italy host Germany in Bologna with the hosts licking their wounds from a 3-0 thrashing by Argentina in Wednesdays Finalissima at Wembley and still reeling after again missing out on Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
