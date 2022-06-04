The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday in Accra, urged leaders of the Economic Community of West African States to consider the welfare of the vulnerable citizens of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso who he described as the real victims of the unconstitutional power change. This is as he noted that although the military Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Coups: Consider vulnerable citizens as you impose sanctions, Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders