As Nigeria joined the rest of the international community on Saturday to mark the World Environment Day, 2022, environmental experts and activists have harped on the best possible ways to achieve a sustainable environment. Speaking in separate interviews with The PUNCH on Saturday, the activists said Nigerians and the government could play leading roles in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today WED: Take action to secure environment, activists urge Nigerians