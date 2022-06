Some bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Iri Station, Idon Ward of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted no fewer than 14 people. A Supervisory Councillor of Admin, Finance and Health of the Council, Bala Jonathan, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits struck in the wee hours on Saturday. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper