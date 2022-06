The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on Sunday, distanced himself from a group calling on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to nominate him as his running mate. While calling on members of the public to completely disregard the statement from the group, the Deputy Governor insisted Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper