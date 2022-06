The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has announced the arrest of 15 suspects fingered in the killing and burning of Ahmad Usman on Saturday in Abuja, after PUNCH Metros report. Usman, a 30-year-old resident in the Lugbe area of Abuja, was stoned to death and burnt by a mob over an alleged blasphemous comment against Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information