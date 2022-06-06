How unmasked assailants attacked Akeredolu hometowns church, kill worshippers -Eyewitnesses

More details have emerged on the attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday, which left many people killed. Owo is the hometown of the Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu. It was learnt that the incident happened immediately after the church ended its mass service. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants attacked the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

