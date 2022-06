*as Yahaya Bello jettisons consensus Northern Governors of the All Progressives Congress, on Monday in Abuja, have said they stand by their decision to zone the partys presidential ticket to the south. The governors revealed this shortly after meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The PUNCH reports Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper