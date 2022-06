The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the last weekends attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which led to the gruesome killing of many, including women and children. In a statement made available to The PUNCH, signed by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper