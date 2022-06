The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, has described the killings during the Sunday mass at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, as an affront to the Yoruba race. Oba Balogun said this in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Mr Oladele Ogunsola, to commiserate with victims and their families. He called Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper