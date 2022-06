Justice Alexious Okuma of Atani High Court, Onitsha, has directed the Anambra State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Christian Ngonadi, and other officials of the ministry to stop harassing the Chairman of Ogbaru Main Market, Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu, and the members of his executives with security operatives. Justice Okuma issued the order on Friday Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper