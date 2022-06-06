The Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions has appealed to the Federal Government renegotiation committee to fast track the renegotiation meeting with the Briggs Committee. Speaking in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday, the National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Strike: Were tired of unending talks SSANU