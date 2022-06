The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd), has arrived at the scene of the convention of the All Progressives Congress, The PUNCH reports. Buhari, who arrived around 7:40 pm, came in the company of security operatives. The PUNCH reports that Buhari had been under pressure as regards the choice of his successor. Buhari, in a meeting Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper