BREAKING: Three aspirants have stepped down for Osinbajo -Campaign DG





The Director-General of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, says the list of Presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress has been trimmed to just two Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and former Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State even as he stated that three aspirants had stepped down. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information