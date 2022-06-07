Owo attack: Give security agencies ultimatum to produce killers, Islamic council urges FG

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on Monday condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by suspected terrorists describing it as a crime against humanity and grievous and inexplicable sin. The organisation also called on governments at all levels to issue and pursue an ultimatum for the security agencies to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Owo attack: Give security agencies ultimatum to produce killers, Islamic council urges...