Twenty-four political thugs have been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in a hotel, Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga road, Nasarawa State, acting on credible intelligence. The thugs, suspected to be loyal to an aspirant in the Nasarawa-West Senatorial primary election, came into the hotel in a convoy of seven private vehicles. Items recovered Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper