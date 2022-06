Valency Agro Nigeria Limited, a leading Privately held company incorporated in Nigeria, has unveiled a world-class industrial park located in Oyo State. The cutting-edge park was formally inaugurated by Mr. Praveen Kumar Jain, Chairman of Valency Group on 2 June 2022 with representatives of traditional rulers of the host community, the financial partners of Valency, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper