Owo attack: South-West doctors demand arrest of perpetrators

The leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, South-West zone, has asked the government to arrest the perpetrators of the killing in Owo, Ondo State. The medical personnel condemned the incident and urged members in Ondo and neighboring states to provide the needed health care service. Suspected terrorists had on Sunday invaded St. Francis Catholic Church, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
