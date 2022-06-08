Security operatives rescue abducted Chinese national, two others





A combined team of the Nigerian Armys Operation Thunder Strike and the Inspector-General of Polices Operation Puff Adder have rescued a Chinese national and two others abducted along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway recently. The Kaduna State Police Commands Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement, said the combined operation took place Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information