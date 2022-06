An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has hailed the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress. In a congratulatory message on Thursday, Yakasai said history will be made if Tinubu emerges as the president of the country. The elder statesman said Tinubus emergence as president would signify the total Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information