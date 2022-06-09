Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the presidential candidates of the different political parties to avoid divisive campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections. In a congratulatory statement issued on his social media page on Thursday, Jonathan said it was important to avoid acrimonious campaigns so that Nigeria can win. He said, I congratulate the winners Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Jonathan congratulates Tinubu, Atiku, others, warns against violence