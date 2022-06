The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has met former Vice-president and the partys standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, behind closed doors. The meeting was held on Wednesday evening, in Abuja, led by the BOT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin. The BOT and the partys standard-bearer had in the aftermath of the presidential primary held in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper