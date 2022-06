Barely 24 hours after the convention, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, and members of the partys National Working Committee on Thursday paid a congratulatory visit to the winner of the presidential primary, Bola Tinubu. The visit, which took place in the afternoon, also had APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper