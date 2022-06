Nollywood filmmaker and director, Kemi Adetiba, on Thursday hailed her husband, Oscar Heman-Ackah, on his birthday. The King of Boys director shared pictures of the music executive via her Instagram page on Thursday, praising him for his kind-heartedness and sacrificial personality. Describing him as an incredible man with the biggest heart, Adetiba showered appreciation and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper