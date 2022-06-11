Filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan laments lack of movie marketing firms





Filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan on Saturday lamented over the lack of movie marketing firms in Nollywood. He noted that though Nollywood represented 40% of the Nigerian box office, there were no marketing firms dedicated to films. In a Twitter thread on Saturday, the Anthill Studios founder called for marketing firms to incorporate Nollywood films into their Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information