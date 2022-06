There was pandemonium on Saturday after masked gunmen stormed Ekwe Community in the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State and abducted 15 male youths of the community. The gunmen stormed the community through the Njaba River that demarcated Ekwe Community from Amucha Community in Njaba LGA, a community leader said. An indigene of Ekwe Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information