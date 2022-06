The domestic debt owed by state governments and the Federal Capital Territory administration rose to N4.82tn in the first quarter of 2022. The sub-national domestic debt stock was N4.46tn by the end of 2021, which means it rose by N380bn between January and March this year. Lagos, Ogun and Rivers are the three most indebted Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

