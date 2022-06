Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to remember the sacrifices of the countrys past heroes. This is as he also admonished citizens across the nation to get their Permanent Voters Cards ahead of the 2023 general election. Saraki said these im a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information