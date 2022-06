Richard Riakporhe showcased his devastating one-punch power yet again as he stopped Fabio Turchi in the second round to win his IBF cruiserweight world-title eliminator and send a message to the rest of the division on Saturday night. It had been the right hand that toppled Deion Jumah last time out, but on this occasion Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information