Tinubu campaign organisation disowns viral manifesto on social media





The campaign organisation of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, distanced itself from a viral document circulated on social media as Tinubus manifesto. The organisation disclosed that what was being peddled online was a mere draft and suggestions on the programmes Tinubu is expected to implement when elected Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information