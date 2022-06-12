Treat your opponents with dignity, Buhari tells candidates





The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged political parties candidates to continue running issue-focused campaigns and to treat opponents with dignity, saying politics should never be seen a do-or-die affair. The president made the appeal in his 2022 Democracy Day broadcast to the nation on Sunday in Abuja. The Nigerian leader commended the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information