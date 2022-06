Bandits have abducted 55 members of the Nigeria Cellphone Sellers and Repairers Association, Zamfara State chapter, along Sokoto-Gusau Road. Addressing journalists in Gusau on Sunday, the associations Secretary, Ashiru Shuaibu, said the abducted members were returning from a wedding in Tambuwal town of Sokoto State on Saturday evening when they were kidnapped and taken to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper