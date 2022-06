The Imo State Police Command has dispelled the speculation that Professor Jachimike Adiele was abducted on Saturday at a radio station in Owerri, the state capital. A statement issued in Owerri by the police spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, said that the don was arrested by the officers of the Command following a petition written against him. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

