The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday extolled the virtue of humility of Senator Ademola Adeleke, charging him to further embrace both his friends and detractors. Oba Ogunwusi spoke in his palace when Adeleke, who is the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 16 Osun governorship poll, paid him a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper