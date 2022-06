The Osun State Government in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission, on Tuesday launched anti-corruption clubs in 68 public and private secondary schools in the state. The event held at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, was aimed at exposing pupils to the evil of corruption, in a bid to inculcate Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information