The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora, a foremost socio-cultural organisation of the state abroad, has lashed out on Governor David Umahi, over his Mondays order to Ebonyi indigenes to vote for the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the detriment of his Labour Party counterpart, Dr. Peter Obi, come 2023.

Source: Punch Newspaper