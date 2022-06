*Victims recount losses No fewer than 42 shops located at the Student Centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, have been gutted by fire leading to the loss of properties worth millions of naira. The Block D shops that were destroyed were located behind the female hostels at the Yelwa Campus of the institution. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information