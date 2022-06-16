Military declares war on political thugs, warns politicians against violence

The Nigerian Military has warned politicians against inciting violence before, during and after the 2023 general elections. It stressed that any political thug caught during electioneering period or on election day would be seriously dealt with. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this during the operational briefing of the military in Abuja Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
